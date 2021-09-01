Analysts Set True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target at C$7.39

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. The firm has a market cap of C$665.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.21. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.49%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.