Analysts Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) PT at $24.57

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after buying an additional 673,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $3,221,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vistra by 42.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,165,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.