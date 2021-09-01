Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.35.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, cut their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $103,801,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $7.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 218,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.