Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

