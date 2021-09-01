Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist Securities

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday. cut their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.35.

PLAN traded up $7.77 on Wednesday, hitting $67.75. 153,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,604. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter worth $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

