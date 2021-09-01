Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,580 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,057 ($39.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,065 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,211.77. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders bought 225 shares of company stock worth $641,986 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

