AnRKey X ($ANRX) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $746,883.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00135230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00160390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.75 or 0.07599418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.65 or 1.00077042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.13 or 0.01006781 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,079,082 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars.

