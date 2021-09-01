ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $3.44 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 3.439 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35.

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $511.00 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $236.00 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.87.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

