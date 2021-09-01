Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,426.50 ($18.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,458.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,618.43. The stock has a market cap of £14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15.

ANTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

