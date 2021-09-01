Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,426.50 ($18.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,458.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,618.43. The stock has a market cap of £14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15.
ANTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
