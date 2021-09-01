Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 701.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.46. 6,185,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,428. The firm has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.70 and a 200 day moving average of $130.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.