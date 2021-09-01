Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CFO Sells $1,925,726.97 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,925,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of APR stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apria by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APR. began coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.