Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to announce $2.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $7.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $89.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.08. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

