Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,017.18

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,017.18 ($13.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,033.60 ($13.50). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.26), with a volume of 5,408 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,017.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,018.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

In other news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

