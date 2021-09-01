Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

ARCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 21,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,577,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,387,000 after acquiring an additional 247,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 262,561 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

