Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

ARNA opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 251,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

