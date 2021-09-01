Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $57.03. 60,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 655,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

