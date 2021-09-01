Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 552,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

