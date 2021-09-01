Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 27,188 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,288,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 925,132 shares of company stock valued at $52,590,856. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of -36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.