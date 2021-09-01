Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2,450.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 125,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of FOX by 102.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

FOX opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

