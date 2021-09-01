Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,430 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.