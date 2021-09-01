Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,234 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after purchasing an additional 697,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 531.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 516,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19.
CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
