Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KBR opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -149.77 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

