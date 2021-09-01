Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $142.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of ARKAY stock traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $133.39. 1,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.63. Arkema has a 52 week low of $95.95 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

