Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.23 ($8.50).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.49 ($7.63) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

