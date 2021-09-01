Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Declares $3.00 — Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.