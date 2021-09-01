Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Down 0.9%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.51 and last traded at C$11.58. Approximately 357,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 437,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.68.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.21.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

