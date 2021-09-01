Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $93-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.68 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.93.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of -52.22. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

