Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Asana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.93.

NYSE ASAN traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,181. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of -52.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

