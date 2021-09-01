Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.93). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($9.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.24) to ($7.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($9.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.89) to ($4.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $156.73 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

