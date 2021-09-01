ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) announced an annual dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3017 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

ASE Technology has decreased its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ASE Technology has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ASE Technology to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.