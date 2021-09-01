Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes $223,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. 143,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,461. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.