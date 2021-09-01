Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 314,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $625,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

