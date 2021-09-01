Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

