Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

