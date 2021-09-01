Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of CWST opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

