Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,378 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.