Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,632 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after buying an additional 752,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,114,000 after buying an additional 426,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 449,294 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

