Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,741 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UMH Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in UMH Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in UMH Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

UMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

