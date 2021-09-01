Associated Banc Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,391% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. 1,152,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

