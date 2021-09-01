Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives GBX 2,433.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AML. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Also, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Insiders have acquired a total of 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $74,740,144 in the last quarter.

Shares of AML traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,982 ($25.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,925.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,972.58. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -7.18.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

