Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report $17.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Asure Software posted sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $78.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

ASUR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Asure Software by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 755,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

