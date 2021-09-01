ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$47.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACO.X. UBS Group increased their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.67.

TSE ACO.X traded down C$0.67 on Wednesday, hitting C$41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,253. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

