Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Down 15.5% in August

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,766,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
