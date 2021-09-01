Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Down 15.5% in August

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,766,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.