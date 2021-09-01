Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.88 Per Share

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Atlantis Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £103.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 245.31.

In other Atlantis Japan Growth Fund news, insider Noel Lamb bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £6,792.50 ($8,874.44).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

