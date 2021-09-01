Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $359.95

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $359.95 and last traded at $359.95, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.34.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 264.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

