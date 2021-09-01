Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.90 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $16.15 or 0.00032517 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and $7.90 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00815148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048785 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

