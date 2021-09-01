Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.95 Per Share

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $694.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.13. Atrion has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 597.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

