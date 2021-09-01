Auto 1-Day Volume Tops $6.30 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,268.46 or 0.02657710 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $67.23 million and $6.30 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

