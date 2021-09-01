Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,311 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Autodesk by 14.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 310,066 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $310.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

