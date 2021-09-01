Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Autosports Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Autosports Group

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retail automotive industry in Australia. It sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

